Woman killed in gas tanker crash near Stirling
- 25 February 2020
A woman has died in a road crash involving a gas tanker near Stirling.
The 39-year-old was driving a silver Volkswagen Golf which collided with the tanker at about 11:15.
She was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A811 near the village of Arnprior. The driver of the tanker was not seriously injured.
Police have asked people to get in touch if they witnessed the crash or have dash-cam footage.