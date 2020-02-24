Image copyright ACS Aviation Image caption Graeme Frater said his firm would invest £2m in new flight simulators and training aircraft

A flight training academy based at Perth Airport is predicting a 26% increase in turnover due to a growing worldwide demand for pilots.

ACS Aviation trained more than 115 pilots last year and has expanded its workforce from 13 to 40 since 2017.

The company said it forecasted an increase in turnover from £1.9m to £2.4m for the year ending 31 March.

The firm said it would invest £2m in new state-of-the-art flight simulators and twin-engine training aircraft.

Its chief executive Graeme Frater said the firm had successfully developed relationships with a number of European airlines since its launch in 2007.

He said: "Moving forward, we are not only looking to grow our engineering and flight training services at Perth Airport but we are also in talks with several other airports about expanding our aviation operations across the UK."

The company is also working with Scottish Enterprise on projects including aircraft engineering apprenticeships and opportunities for graduates.