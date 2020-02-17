Image copyright Warren Media Image caption Janie McCusker will take up her new role in March

NHS Forth Valley has appointed Janie McCusker as its new chairwoman.

Ms McCusker, who served with the Royal Air Force for 22 years, is the current chairwoman of the Glasgow Colleges Regional Board.

Ms McCusker, who replaces Alex Linkston, will take up the role in March.

NHS Forth Valley chief executive Cathie Cowan said she was "delighted" at the appointment, citing Ms McCusker's "strong track record."