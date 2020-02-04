V&A Dundee welcomes one millionth visitor

Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Nalani and her father Jan were welcomed by the museum's director Philip, right

Dundee's V&A Museum of Design has welcomed its one millionth visitor almost 500 days after it opened.

Seven-year-old Nalani from Berlin visited with her father Jan while her mother was working at Dundee University.

The museum opened in September 2018 and welcomed over 830,000 visitors in its first year.

V&A Dundee had a £75m impact on the Scottish economy last year, according to research for the museum.

The museum's director Philip Long said he was "thrilled" to welcome the millionth visitor, and presented Nalani and Jan with a gift bag, exhibition tickets, afternoon tea, and a voucher for the museum shop.

Mr Long said: "I would like to thank everyone who has helped to create V&A Dundee, and who continues to support its incredible success."