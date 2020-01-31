Police are hunting two men who left the scene of a crash that left a vehicle on its roof near Bonnybridge, Stirlingshire.

The emergency services were called to Glasgow Road at about 00:10 after reports of a one-vehicle collision.

One woman was cut free from the car and taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital along with a second woman.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said that the women's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

She said: "Police are making inquiries to trace two men who were also in the car but left the scene.

"No arrests have been made at this time."