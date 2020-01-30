Image copyright Bank Of Ireland Image caption The forgeries are of the current Bank of Ireland £50 note

The public and retailers are being warned to be on the lookout for counterfeit £50 notes being circulated in Scotland.

The forgeries are of the current Bank of Ireland £50 note, which are purple with an image of the Old Bushmill distillery on the back.

Police Scotland said the notes were "readily identifiable" as they did not have a watermark or foil hologram.

The counterfeit notes also do not have a security thread.

Det Insp Ian Whittle said: "If you suspect someone is trying to pay for something with a counterfeit note, my advice is to decline it and contact the police."