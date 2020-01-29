Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Christopher Bruce was involved in the supply of heroin, amphetamine, and cannabis

A convicted Dundee drug trafficker who returned to the illegal trade after being released from prison has been jailed for 12 years.

Christopher Bruce, 42, was involved in the supply of heroin, amphetamine and cannabis with a potential street value of more than £400,000.

He was previously jailed for four years for dealing cocaine with a serious crime aggravation.

Co-accused Colin Stewart, 35, from Aberdeen, was jailed for six years.

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh told the pair, who had denied the charges, that they had been convicted of "extremely serious" offences.

Lord Arthurson said it was "an abhorrent and corrosive crime" which inflicted lasting damage on communities.

The judge said that Bruce had played a significant role in the crime group involved in the offences, which took place in 2017.

He jailed Stewart for his role in the supply of cannabis and for directing others to collect and transfer drugs.

Bruce was convicted of four charges and Stewart was found guilty of two charges.

Prosecutors used evidence from phone analysis and surveillance operations to convict the men.

During the trial jurors were told that in February 2017 amphetamine and heroin were recovered from a house in Raglan Street, Dundee.

In August that year another batch of heroin was found at another Dundee address, along with 28kg of cannabis.