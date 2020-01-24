A 38-year-old man who died following a two-vehicle collision in Clackmannanshire has been named as Alan Douglas from Tullibody.

The emergency services were called to the incident, which involved a car and a lorry, on the A908 near Benview at 05:50 on Thursday.

Police said Mr Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed between Fishcross and the Marchglen junction for about nine hours.

Officers have appealed for information from anyone in the area at the time of the crash, or who has dashcam footage.