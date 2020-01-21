Image copyright Graeme Hart Image caption Paramedic Darren O'Brien said the 15-minute flight with James was a "race against time"

A baby who was seriously injured after being attacked by a family dog has been reunited with the air ambulance crew that helped save his life.

Four-month-old James Davidson from Glen Esk in Angus sustained head and neck injuries, including a punctured windpipe, in the incident.

Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) landed beside the family's rural home before flying James to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He subsequently made a full recovery.

James and his parents Morven and Derek Davidson travelled to Perth Airport to thank the air ambulance crew.

James spent three days in the hospital's high dependency unit following the incident in December.

He was attacked by the dog, which was later put down, as he lay in his pram while his mother kennelled them following a walk.

Image copyright Graeme Hart Image caption James and his parent were reunited with the SCAA crew at Perth Airport

James's parents said the crew's "expertise and fast actions" saved their son's life.

His mother Morven said: "I just looked away for a minute and when I heard him cry out I turned to see our little terrier on the pram.

"The dog jumped down as soon as I shouted, but one look at James told me he was badly injured."

'Really humbled'

SCAA paramedic Darren O'Brien said the 15-minute flight was a "race against time."

He said: "We couldn't let him drift off to sleep and I was monitoring him every second in case he deteriorated and we had to intervene."

The paramedic said the crew were "really humbled" by the family's visit to see them at the airport.

He said: "As paramedics, you try not to invest emotionally in your patients but it's extremely difficult when a wee one's involved.

"To see him alert and healthy and happy is what makes this job worthwhile and we're so touched that the family has come to visit."