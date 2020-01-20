A police officer has died after falling from the Clackmannanshire Bridge over the Firth of Forth.

Emergency services were alerted to concerns for the 28-year-old near the bridge in Kincardine at about 21:25 on Sunday.

His body was recovered from the water following a search. Police said that while his death was unexplained, there were no suspicious circumstances.

Colleagues said they were "deeply saddened" to hear the news.

Asst Ch Con Steve Johnson said: "Our thoughts are with the officer's family and friends at this very sad time.

"The death of a colleague affects everyone within the organisation and will be most keenly felt by those officers and staff who worked beside him. It is important that they receive all our support. I will be visiting the officer's family, friends and colleagues to offer our deepest sympathy and ensure they have access to the support they need at this difficult time."

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.