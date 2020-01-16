Tayside and Central Scotland

Firefighters tackle blaze at Grangemouth petrochemical plant

  • 16 January 2020

Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze in the dock area of the Grangemouth petrochemical plant.

The emergency services were called to the plant shortly after 10:45.

Three appliances from Scottish Fire and Rescue are attending the incident in the grounds of the Ineos site.

Police Scotland said the fire had been isolated to the dock area and there were no reported injuries or risks to local residents.