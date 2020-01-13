Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Bailey Mearns was last seen at his home in Arbroath on 6 January

Police have confirmed that a body found in Arbroath has been formally identified as missing 21-year-old Bailey Mearns.

The discovery was made in the Angus town on Friday, four days after Mr Mearns was reported missing from his home in Arbroath.

Mr Mearns' family thanked everyone who had shared the police missing person appeal on social media.

They said: "We are overwhelmed by how many people were thinking of him."