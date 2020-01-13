Body confirmed as missing Arbroath man Bailey Mearns
- 13 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have confirmed that a body found in Arbroath has been formally identified as missing 21-year-old Bailey Mearns.
The discovery was made in the Angus town on Friday, four days after Mr Mearns was reported missing from his home in Arbroath.
Mr Mearns' family thanked everyone who had shared the police missing person appeal on social media.
They said: "We are overwhelmed by how many people were thinking of him."