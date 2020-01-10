Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Gleneagles jewel heist caught on CCTV

A man has been jailed for 11 years and four months for his role in a £500,000 armed jewellery robbery at the Gleneagles Hotel.

Dean Jones, 39, was arrested in Brazil last year in connection with the 2017 raid.

Two other men were jailed in 2018 over their part in the robbery, which saw 50 Rolex watches taken from the Mappin & Webb boutique.

Jones was told the robbery was "an act of serious, premeditated criminality".

The stolen watches have not been recovered.

The two other accused, Richard Fleming and Jones' step-brother Liam Richardson were jailed 18 years, and 11 years and four months respectively.

Richard Fleming (L) and Liam Richardson were jailed in 2018 for their part in the robbery

The weekend before Fleming's trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, police discovered that Jones, had boarded a flight from Turkey bound for Brazil.

The Brazilian authorities were contacted and he was detained as he disembarked from a plane at Sao Paulo airport in August 2018.

Jones admitted taking part in the robbery in which masked raiders brandished hammers, a machete and pistol.

He also admitted, with others, repeatedly striking and smashing display cabinets, placing two employees in a state of fear and alarm for their safety.

The entire raid took place in just two minutes, and the gang left the scene in an Audi which was then abandoned.

They then swapped to a Range Rover, which was later found burnt out at a graveyard in the east end of Glasgow, for their getaway.

Judge Lady Carmichael told Jones: "The robbery was an act of serious, premeditated criminality.

"You removed yourself from the country and as a matter of fact avoided, for a significant period, facing the course of justice for the robbery and there was the necessity for extradition proceedings."