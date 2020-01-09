Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Tomas Svezas, 22, was found dead at an address in Westfield Street, Falkirk

A charity worker who killed a man by stabbing him through the heart during a row at the home they shared in Falkirk has been jailed for six years.

Zilvanas Popovas was originally charged with murdering Tomas Svezas, 22, in Westfield Street last June.

The 38-year-old previously pled guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide under provocation.

Judge Lord Woolman described the death of Mr Svezas, a father-of one, as a "tragedy" for his family.

He said victim impact statements from Mr Svezas' relatives revealed the "devastating consequences" of Popovas's actions.

The judge told Popovas: "Drink lies at the centre of this case.

"But you have taken a man's life. Alcohol consumption is no excuse. You are responsible for your actions."

Stabbed twice

The court was previously told that both men, along with three others, worked for a charity delivering leaflets and collecting clothing, and each had a room in the house.

Prosecutor Derick Nelson said there did not appear to be any animosity between the two men before the night of the killing.

The court was told that Popovas and Mr Svezas were drinking together, but began arguing.

Mr Svezas hit Popovas over the head with a mug, which smashed, leaving him with a gash to his head.

Popovas then grabbed a knife, which was lying nearby, and stabbed Mr Svezas twice.

Police and paramedics found Mr Svezas lying face down in the hallway in a pool of blood.

Donald Findlay QC, for Popovas, said: "He is deeply regretful at what happened and is struggling, in many ways, to come to terms with what happened."

He said a background report prepared on Popovas confirmed he "is deeply affected by this matter and bitterly regrets the death of man who was a friend".