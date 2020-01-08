Man charged after Falkirk electricity pole crash
- 8 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged after a car hit an electricity pole, resulting in power cuts to villages in the Falkirk area on Christmas Eve.
Police Scotland said the 29-year-old has been charged with road traffic offences following the incident at Airth.
The road was closed for several hours to allow the electricity pole to be repaired.
The power to several hundred homes was restored later that day.