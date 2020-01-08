Image copyright Central Scotland News / BBC Image caption Michael McCash was also banned form contacting his victims for 10 years

A personal trainer who posed as an addictions champion but subjected four former girlfriends to "sadistic" abuse has been jailed for three years.

Michael McCash, of Dundee, threatened, punched, spat on and choked the women, some of whom were still in their teens.

A court heard McCash had provided fitness sessions for members of an alcohol and drugs self-help group.

Speaking outside the court, one victim said she was "still having nightmares".

McCash, 28, shouted "recovery is possible, change is possible" from the dock after the sentence was announced.

The victim said she had received "two black eyes and a swollen face" from McCash on her 21st birthday.

She said: "What struck me was what he said from the dock.

"He could have used that five seconds of fame to say sorry, but instead he chose to make a show of himself, like he always does."

'Horrific offending'

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that two of the victims had had socks stuffed in their mouths.

On another occasion, he bent the same woman's arm so far back that a "crack" was heard and she had to go to hospital.

McCash, of Dundee, abused his victims over an eight-year period between 2008 and 2016.

One woman said he assaulted her "on a weekly basis".

He pleaded guilty last month to 12 charges of assault on four former partners and culpably and recklessly endangering the life of one of them.

Sheriff Thomas Hughes described McCash's offending as "horrific".

He said the offences involved people who should have been able to "rely on you, look to you, help them with their lives".

Non-harassment order

McCash will also be supervised for two years on his release from prison and was given a non-harassment order banning him from contacting his victims for 10 years.

Prior to being remanded in custody, McCash had been working with alcohol and drugs self-help group Recovery Dundee, which is linked to another group, Let's Talk Recovery, giving fitness classes.

At the time he lodged his guilty pleas, Let's Talk Recovery issued a statement, saying: "Mike is truly sorry for his behaviour, the trauma he has caused to those around him in his past, and the profound effect it's had on those around him.

"He is aware of the impact it has caused and is working hard to become the man he is capable of becoming".