Image copyright Chris Mitchell Image caption A reconstruction of the homestead in Glenshee

An early Medieval padlock was among the finds made by archaeologists at a Pictish settlement in Perthshire.

Lair in Glenshee was the location of a Pictish homestead with turf-roofed stone and timber buildings dating to around 500 to 1000 AD.

Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust, supported by other organisations, has spent five years excavating the site.

Archaeologists believe the padlock was used to keep valuables and personal belongings safe.

Image copyright AOC Archaeology Ltd Image caption The box-shaped case of the padlock survives

Specialists at AOC Archaeology Ltd said it was believed the box-shaped Medieval padlocks were most commonly used for locking doors and chests.

Fragments of knife blades, buckles and pins were also found at Lair.

Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust director David Strachan said the buildings at the site were a "rare and important part of Perth and Kinross's archaeological story".

Chairwoman Sue Hendry said the trust's Glenshee Archaeology Project was a "great example" of what could be achieved through citizen science.

Local school pupils and university students from across Scotland were among the volunteers involved in the excavations.

The completion of the project has been marked with the publication of a new book, Early Medieval Settlement in Upland Perthshire.