Image copyright Extinction Rebellion Scotland Image caption Activists boarded the drilling rig from the River Tay

Environmental activists have boarded a drilling rig in Dundee harbour as part of an "extended occupation."

Three activists from Extinction Rebellion Scotland climbed onto the Valaris 122 from the River Tay on Monday.

Operators Forth Ports said a pilot boat has been deployed as a safety precaution.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland said the act was part of a series of "solidarity actions" over the next 10 days.

The jack-up rig is currently berthed at Princess Alexandra Wharf at the Port of Dundee.

A Forth Ports spokesman said: "We have deployed one of our pilot boats at the scene and this will remain in attendance as a safety precaution should anyone require assistance.

"We are also liaising with the rig's owners and with the relevant authorities."