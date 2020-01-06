Man dies after car hits tree in Dundee's Camperdown Park
- 6 January 2020
A man has died and another has been seriously injured after a car hit a tree at a public park in Dundee.
The incident, which involved a black Ford car, happened at Camperdown Park at about 22:55 on Sunday.
A 26-year-old passenger died at the scene, while the 31-year-old driver is being treated in Dundee's Ninewells Hospital.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene to cut the two men from the vehicle.