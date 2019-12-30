Image caption The Oor Wullie musical will tour Scotland between January and March

Dundee Rep has been forced to cancel a further two days of performances of its Oor Wullie musical due to a cast illness.

Sunday evening's production was stopped 40 minutes into the first half after a cast member became unwell.

The theatre has now cancelled three performances scheduled for Monday and Tuesday to allow the actor to recover.

The performer had a recurrence of a gastric problem that had led to the cancellation of the Boxing Day show.

A Dundee Rep spokeswoman said the cast illness was "unresolvable despite our best efforts" and it had "regrettably" decided to cancel the performances.

She said: "Our box office team are contacting all audience members affected to arrange an exchange for another performance or refund.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may cause."

The Oor Wullie musical runs at the theatre until Sunday before touring Scotland from January to March.