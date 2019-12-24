Image copyright Laura Murtagh Image caption The Scottish Air Ambulance was called to the scene of the collision

Residents of villages in the Falkirk area were left without power after a car left the road and hit an electricity pylon.

The incident happened shortly after 07:00 on the A905 at Airth.

The Scottish Air Ambulance was called to the scene of the incident, however there is currently no information on any casualties.

The road is closed between Bowtrees and the approach to Airth, with local diversions busier than usual.

It is understood that the road is likely to remain closed for most of the day.

Image copyright Laura Murtagh Image caption Enginers have been restoring power to the villages

Local councillor Laura Murtagh said it was a "very sad incident" and her prayers were with anyone who may have been injured.

She said the power had been cut to a number of local villages as a result of the crash but most had now been restored.

The councillor advised HGV drivers "not to attempt" the A905 due to other local diversions.