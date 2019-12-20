Image copyright Joanne Aitken Image caption Joanne Aitken said sewing needles were discovered in other bananas in the bunch

Supermarket giant Asda has launched an investigation after a woman claimed she found a sewing needle in a banana bought in one of its stores.

Joanne Aitken made the discovery after buying a bunch of bananas from Asda in Grangemouth.

She said that her son had found a needle after biting into one of the bananas, and that others had been found in the rest of the bunch.

Asda said it "was at a loss" to understand how the incident happened.

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman said she bought the bananas at Asda's superstore in Grangemouth

A spokesman for the company said that it took matters of food safety "extremely seriously."

He said that the company had launched a "full investigation" as soon it was "made aware of the allegation."

The spokesman said: "Whilst we haven't received any other complaints of this nature and there are no signs of any defects to the bananas in our Grangemouth store, we would like to apologise for any concern caused and thank Ms Aitken for bringing the product back so we can investigate what has happened here."

Police Scotland said it had been made aware of the incident.

A spokesman said: "Officers are liaising with the store and existing stock has been checked. No further incidents have been reported.

"No one has been injured and enquiries are ongoing."