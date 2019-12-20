Image caption The new air service from Dundee to Belfast will begin in April

A new air service from Dundee to Belfast City will begin in April, operator Loganair has announced.

The flights will operate up to six times each week during the summer season and three times a week during winter.

It marks the return of the route, which Loganair previously operated until its cancellation in 2012.

The company also confirmed that it will move its Dundee to London service from Stansted to London City from 29 March.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkle said he believed there would be strong demand for the Belfast service.

He said: "There are currently over 2,000 Northern Ireland students at Dundee University and strong golf ties with famous Open Championship courses at each end of the route in St Andrews and Royal Portrush."

Mr Hinkle added that reintroducing London City as a destination was of "real benefit" as it "reduced travel time to the heart of the city."