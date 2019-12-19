Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Stephen Brisbane was given an order for lifelong restriction

A man who cut off a disabled woman's hand before putting it in a plastic bag and leaving it in his mother's freezer may never be released from jail.

Stephen Brisbane left Sandra McGowan unconscious on the floor of her Dundee home in February 2018.

He was sentenced to an order for lifelong restriction at the High Court in Glasgow.

It means the 34-year-old will only be released from prison when the parole board deem it is safe to do so.

Judge Johanna Johnston QC told Brisbane that he posed a high risk to the safety of the public.

She imposed the order, which is similar to a life sentence, with a punishment part of four years.

'Horrendous injuries'

The judge said: "You have pled guilty to an attack on a vulnerable and defenceless woman in her own home.

"You inflicted horrendous injuries on her. This has changed her life. She has suffered dreadfully."

Ms McGowan, 64, had let Brisbane into her home with a remote-controlled key fob, believing he was her carer.

The court was told Ms McGowan was in a wheelchair after suffering a stroke 14 years ago.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard said Brisbane had seized Ms McGowan's right wrist.

He said: "She saw he had a knife in his hand. He then started to cut her right wrist and she lost consciousness.

"Around two hours later she regained consciousness and saw her right hand was gone."

The court heard that Brisbane's sister discovered the severed hand in her mother's freezer and called the police.

The court was told that a seven-hour operation to reattach the hand was unsuccessful and Ms McGowan now required 24-hour care.