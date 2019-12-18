Image copyright Springfield Properties Image caption An artist's impression of Durieshill Village, which is expected to take at least 20 years to complete

A £650m village development which includes more than 3,000 homes has been approved by Stirling Council.

Housebuilder Springfield Properties said its Durieshill project was the largest development to be approved in Scotland in a single sitting.

The plans include a primary and secondary school, a library, a 30-unit care home, play parks and local businesses alongside private, affordable and private rented homes.

Work will begin in autumn 2020.

Planning permission was granted subject to the developer providing 763 affordable houses.

The 593-acre village, located just south of Stirling, is expected to take more than 20 years to complete and will have 3,042 homes.

Image copyright Springfield Properties Image caption Developers said the construction of Durieshill would support hundreds of jobs

Springfield Properties predicted that the first homeowners would move in by the end of 2022.

It is the Elgin-based firm's fourth village development and comes after it reported a sharp rise in sales and profits.

Chief executive officer Innes Smith said he was "delighted" at the council's decision and that Durieshill would "have everything a community needs to flourish".

"Our villages are designed to accelerate the provision of the many new homes needed across Scotland," he said.

"Construction of the village will also support hundreds of jobs and apprenticeships."