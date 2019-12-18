Image copyright PPA/PA Image caption The demonstration was held as the presenter gave a talk at Perth Concert Hall

Dozens of countryside workers have staged a demonstration against broadcaster Chris Packham, claiming his campaign work threatens their jobs.

Gamekeepers and their families joined other rural workers outside Perth Concert Hall, where Mr Packham was giving a talk on Tuesday evening.

The BBC Springwatch presenter has backed legal action challenging licences for shooting wild birds.

Others have applauded his actions for highlighting threats faced by wildlife.

Image caption Chris Packham has backed legal action challenging licences for shooting wild birds

The protesters claimed the conservationist was seeking to ban activities which brought benefits to whole communities.

Gamekeeper Allan Hodgson said in a statement on behalf of Scotland's Regional Moorland Groups: "He doesn't know these communities, how they work and what binds them together.

"What he is seeking is to ban activities which bring benefits and jobs to people, helps threatened wildlife and fragile areas. Folk have had enough."

"If he is serious about making things better, he shouldn't start by trying to put people who manage the land every day, out of work - he should be talking to them."

The presenter recently addressed the Scottish Parliament on behalf of grouse moor reform group Revive.

In a foreword to the group's publication Untold Suffering, Mr Packham wrote: "There is a circle of destruction that surrounds grouse moors.

"It includes fundamental issues of social justice, environmental protection and animal welfare."

Mr Packham has been approached for comment on the Perth protest.