Image caption A truck damaged a bridge over the A90

Motorists are facing major delays on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road after a lorry struck a bridge.

A crane on the truck collided with an over bridge near Brechin at about 17:20.

Police said a woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and the male driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The route was closed in both directions as investigations took place. A diversion was in place but Traffic Scotland said there was congestion.