A90 closed after lorry collides with a bridge near Brechin
- 17 December 2019
Motorists are facing major delays on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road after a lorry struck a bridge.
A crane on the truck collided with an over bridge near Brechin at about 17:20.
Police said a woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and the male driver of the lorry was uninjured.
The route was closed in both directions as investigations took place. A diversion was in place but Traffic Scotland said there was congestion.