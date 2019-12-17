Image copyright Google

More than 120 jobs have been axed at a manufacturing firm in the week before Christmas.

The agency staff at Dover Fueling Solutions in Dundee were told they would lose their jobs on Monday.

Unions claimed about 130 roles have been affected but one worker has said the total was closer to 180.

The firm, which produces fuel dispensers, declined to comment but said it had recorded year-on-year growth in a "cyclical business".

Bob Macgregor, Unite union regional official for Tayside, said staff were employed through agency EN Recruitment, and the move came amid a temporary dip in orders for the first three months of 2020.

He said: "Obviously people are upset. It's close to Christmas, nobody wants to lose their job at this time of year, but I think the company are trying to protect the permanent employees."

'There wasn't even a proper apology'

One of the people affected, who did not want to be named, said about 180 posts had gone and workers were "devastated".

He said he was now worried about how his family would cope, adding the invite to the meeting about the lay-offs included a picture of Santa.

The worker, who lives in Dundee, has been at the company for almost two years but will now be out of a job on Friday.

He said: "It's made me more nervous for after Christmas because I have two young kids and times are hard as it is without worrying about money.

"I want people to know how unfairly we've been treated. There wasn't even a proper apology from management or team leaders, which would have went a long way."

A Dover Fueling Solutions spokeswoman said: "Based on the cyclical nature of our business, we don't comment on any temporary employment within the organisation.

"Our orders are within the strategic lines of our business. This is a cyclical business and we do have growth year-on-year."