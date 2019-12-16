Image copyright Abertay University Image caption Finance secretary Derek Mackay was shown the new centre's virtual reality technology

A new £5.5m videogames and cyber-security hub has been officially opened at Abertay University.

The School of Design and Informatics includes a studio for experimental games and hacking projects.

The centre also features a laboratory for room-scale virtual reality and augmented reality projects.

Finance secretary Derek Mackay, who opened the hub, said it was "an important investment in Scotland's future".

Abertay University launched the world's first videogames degree in 1997.

'Enormous potential'

The university said a teaching and study zone has also been included in the new centre to cope with increasing demand from Chinese, American, and Indian students.

The majority of the project was funded from the university's capital budget.

The university also received an interest-free loan from the Scottish Funding Council for green measures, including solar roof panels.

Mr Mackay said: "The videogames and cyber-security industries are two international sectors which have enormous potential for growth, so it is great to see universities like Abertay playing a key role and ensuring Scotland is able to take full advantage of that."