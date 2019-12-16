Image copyright Google Image caption The robber threatened a member of staff at the shop with a knife

Police are hunting a hooded man who carried out an armed robbery at a convenience store in Alloa.

The incident took place at the Premier store on Medwyn Place at about 18:00 on Saturday.

The man threatened the 24-year-old male member of staff with a knife before fleeing with a sum of cash and running along Forbes Street.

Officers said the shop worker was left frightened by the incident, but was uninjured.

The suspect was described as being white, 6ft tall, and wore a black hooded jacket with the hood up.

He also wore a dark baseball cap with a white trim, navy tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Police said the man spoke with a local accent.

Det Con Carolyn Alexander said the shop was in the middle of a residential area and busy with customers and people walking or driving by.

She said: "We believe that someone will have seen the suspect, either hanging about the store prior to the robbery, or in the general area during the day."