SNP dominate with wins across Tayside and Central

Image copyright Dave Doogan Image caption Dave Doogan beat the Tories' Kirstene Hair to win the seat in Angus

The SNP are celebrating success in Tayside and Central Scotland after sweeping the board across the region.

Stewart Hosie and Chris Law almost doubled their majorities from 2017 to retain Dundee East and Dundee West respectively.

In Angus, Dave Doogan beat the Conservatives Kirstene Hair, who had won the seat from the SNP in 2017.

Pete Wishart increased his 2017 majority of just 21 to win by 7,750 votes in Perth and North Perthshire.

Mr Wishart said he was "just so pleased" with the result.

He said: "It is a bigger share of the vote than I got in 2015 and only 17 votes less than that landslide.

"It's also the second biggest SNP vote in the country. It's roughly back to where we were four years ago."

Scotland After 59 of 59 seats Scottish National Party SNP 48 seats , +13 seats compared to 2017

Conservative CON 6 seats , -7 seats compared to 2017

Liberal Democrat LD 4 seats , +0 seats compared to 2017

Labour LAB 1 seats , -6 seats compared to 2017

John Nicolson won the Ochil and South Perthshire seat back for the SNP from the Tories' Luke Graham, with a majority of 4,498.

Scotland vote share After 59 of 59 seats Party % share SNP Scottish National Party 45.0% CON Conservative 25.1% LAB Labour 18.6% LD Liberal Democrat 9.5% GRN Green 1.0% BRX The Brexit Party 0.5% Scotland vote share change since 2017 After 59 of 59 seats Lost Gained SNP Scottish National Party +8.1 Gained

LD Liberal Democrat +2.8 Gained

GRN Green +0.8 Gained

BRX The Brexit Party +0.5 Gained

CON Conservative -3.5 Lost

LAB Labour -8.5 Lost

In Stirling, Alyn Smith overturned a narrow 148 Conservative majority to win the seat for the SNP.

Mr Smith, who will stand down as an MEP to sit as a Westminster MP, said he was "absolutely delighted" to represent "the heart of Scotland."

Mr Smith said: "Thanks so much to all the SNP activists and supporters, and everyone who loaned me a vote. I'll not let you down."

In Falkirk, the SNP's John McNally retained his seat, while Martyn Day retained the Linlithgow and Falkirk East.

Both men have held the seats since 2015.

Voter turnout ranged from 64.5% in Dundee West to 76.8% in Stirling.