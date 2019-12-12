'Breast cancer check' sexual assault man jailed

Image copyright Central Scotland News Agency Image caption James Foxton was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely

A man who sexually assaulted a woman under the pretence of examining her for breast cancer has been jailed for two years.

A court heard James Foxton, 47, repeatedly abused the woman when she was between 16 and 20-years-old.

Foxton's second victim was abused up to a dozen times when she was 14, including being forced to perform a sex act on him.

Foxton, of Sauchie, was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

He was also placed on licence for three years following his release from prison.

Foxton was found guilty after trial of sexually assaulting one of the woman and acting in a lewd and libidinous manner toward the other.

'Coercion and manipulation'

The former Clackmannanshire Council roads worker was described by social workers as "someone clearly skilled at coercion and manipulation".

One victim told the jury that Foxton had "touched her breasts in a circular motion".

She said: "He said he was checking to see if there was any lumps for breast cancer."

Stirling Sheriff Court was told that the woman was taken on late night car journeys by Foxton, and abused by him in various wooded areas near Alloa.

The court heard he grabbed his other victim's breasts through her clothing and groped her under her clothes.

She told the court that on one occasion when she told Foxton to stop, he hit her.

The woman said: "So ever since then I was afraid to say no."

Foxton had denied the charges, claiming the woman were "infatuated" with him.