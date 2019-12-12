Image copyright Google Image caption Dundee House was forced to close on Tuesday following a power cut

Dundee City Council's city centre headquarters has reopened after a power failure forced its closure for two days.

Staff at Dundee House in North Lindsay Street were asked to work from home after the building's power failed on Tuesday morning.

Limited counter services were available to the public on Wednesday.

The power failure caused disruption to the local authority's IT services, including its website and email.