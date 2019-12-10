Image copyright Google Image caption The council's IT systems have also been affected by the power failure

Dundee City Council's city centre headquarters has been forced to close due to a power failure.

The local authority said Dundee House in North Lindsay Street would be closed for the rest of Tuesday.

The council's IT systems, including its website, email and "some internal systems" have all been disrupted by the power cut.

It said limited services would be available for emergencies and updates would provided be via its social media.

A statement on the council's Facebook page said: "Everything possible is being done to maintain council services, but some short-term issues may arise, so please bear with us."