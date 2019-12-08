Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption Emergency services are leading the search for Michael McGannon

A major search is under way for a pensioner missing from his home in Perth.

Michael McGannon, 73, was last seen at his home in Iona Court, North Muirton, at about 21:00 on Saturday.

Specialist water rescue teams are searching the River Tay and a police helicopter has also joined the operation.

Insp Mark Veal of Police Scotland said officers were becoming increasingly concerned for Mr McGannon's welfare.

"Given his age and the adverse weather over the past 18 hours we would like to know he is ok and would urge anyone with information to contact us, or if Michael is reading this, please let us know you are safe," he said.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Michael McGannon was last seen at his home in Iona Court, Perth

Mr McGannon is 6ft 1in, of slim build, and he has grey hair. He walks very slowly and he was wearing a green fleece jacket and dark trousers when he went missing.