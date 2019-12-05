Bookmakers and showroom damaged in car crashes
A Dundee car showroom and a bookmakers in St Andrews have been damaged after cars crashed into them in separate incidents.
A woman was taken to hospital after her car ploughed into the Arnold Clark showroom in Dundee's Balfield Road after colliding with a taxi.
The woman was freed from her car by firefighters following the incident at 15:00 on Wednesday.
About an hour earlier, a car crashed into Ladbrokes in the Fife town.
The incident happened at the bookmaker's Bell Street branch, and damaged the shop's front door and windows.