Thousands of homes have been left without heating after a gas main failure in central Scotland.

One customer was told about 10,000 properties in the Falkirk area had been left without supplies,

Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) said engineers were working to fix the problem but there was no timescale for when gas would be restored.

Electric heaters and cookers were being offered to elderly or sick customers, and those with young children.

Temperatures in the Falkirk area were well below zero overnight and remained at minus 2C on Sunday morning.

One customer, Angelene Perry, who has four young children including a baby, said the family woke to find the boiler off and displaying an error message.

She said: "It's really cold in the house and we're all huddled in the living room where we've got a small heater. I've dressed the baby in plenty of clothes and a hat.

"I spoke to the gas company and was told a valve had been broken by the cold but they didn't know how long it would take to fix it.

"I think we're going to have to leave here and go to my sister's as we don't have any hot water or anything."

Falkirk Council said it had provided premises for SGN engineers to work from, and was on standby to provide assistance to vulnerable residents if required.

A spokesman said: "We maintain a database of vulnerable elderly people in the area which we can share in situations like this."