Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stuck for over 24 hours before being rescued

A man who spent more than 24 hours hanging by his foot from a factory window has been charged with attempting to break in to the Angus premises.

The 30-year-old was found seriously hurt at J&D Wilkie on Marywell Brae, Kirriemuir about 18:00 on Sunday.

Firefighters who cut him loose gave him oxygen therapy, which is delivered when levels are dangerously low.

BBC Scotland understands a factory worker heard cries for help between 09:00 and 12:00 on Saturday.

However the source of the noise was not discovered until the following day when the man was found hanging out the window.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment. His condition is not known.

Police said a 30-year-old man had since been charged.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm a 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted housebreaking at a factory on Marywell Brae in Kirriemuir on Sunday.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."