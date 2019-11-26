Edinburgh-Aberdeen train services restored after sinkhole repair
- 26 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A sinkhole that led to the suspension of train services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh has been repaired.
The line was shut on Monday after a metre-deep hole appeared beneath the track north of Leuchars.
Network Rail engineers needed to replace three tonnes of ballast to fill the hole and make the line safe.
The work was completed overnight, and the line reopened on Tuesday morning.