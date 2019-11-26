Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Network Rail said that ballast stones had subsided, creating the sinkhole

A sinkhole that led to the suspension of train services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh has been repaired.

The line was shut on Monday after a metre-deep hole appeared beneath the track north of Leuchars.

Network Rail engineers needed to replace three tonnes of ballast to fill the hole and make the line safe.

The work was completed overnight, and the line reopened on Tuesday morning.