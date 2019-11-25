Tayside and Central Scotland

Train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen cancelled due to sinkhole

  • 25 November 2019

Train services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh have been suspended due to a sinkhole north of Leuchars.

Network Rail said that ballast stones had subsided as a result and engineers need to assess the depth of the subsidence.

Scotrail said services between Edinburgh and Perth, Kirkcaldy, and Glenrothes were unaffected.

The rail operator said it had secured replacement buses running from Dundee and Aberdeen.