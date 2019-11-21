Man arrested over sexual assault in Dundee flat
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault at a flat in Dundee four weeks ago.
The 32-year-old woman was assaulted in Balunie Crescent in the Douglas area of the city between 10:00 and 11:30 on 19 October.
Police issued a description of a suspect following the incident and carried out house-to-house inquiries.
Officers said inquiries were continuing.