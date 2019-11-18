Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Dollar's Mylne Avenue

A 66-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after her car was struck in a hit and run incident in Dollar.

The collision happened at about 14:35 on Sunday in Mylne Avenue and involved the woman's red Vauxhall Corsa and a silver sports car.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries and was left "very shaken" by the incident.

The silver sports car had a spoiler, a large exhaust, and had its suspension lowered to the ground.

Officers said the car was "dirty" and would have been damaged in the collision.