Woman, 74, dies after being struck by vehicle in Dundee
- 13 November 2019
A 74-year-old woman who died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Dundee has been named as Pamela Cochrane.
Emergency services attended the incident at about 17:10 on Tuesday on Glamis Road.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was uninjured but left "extremely distressed" by the incident.
The road was closed for several hours as crash scene investigators examined the scene.