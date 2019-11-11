Image copyright Geograph/James Allan Image caption The school said its chaplain and chapel were available to support pupils

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a teenager at a Perthshire boarding school.

Police and an ambulance were called to Strathallan School, near Forgandenny, at about 07:20 on Monday.

In a statement, the school said it offered its "heartfelt condolences" to the teenager's family and "all others affected".

A school spokeswoman said that the chaplain and chapel would be available all day to offer pupils support.