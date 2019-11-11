Strathallan: Probe into death of teenager at boarding school
- 11 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a teenager at a Perthshire boarding school.
Police and an ambulance were called to Strathallan School, near Forgandenny, at about 07:20 on Monday.
In a statement, the school said it offered its "heartfelt condolences" to the teenager's family and "all others affected".
A school spokeswoman said that the chaplain and chapel would be available all day to offer pupils support.