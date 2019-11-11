Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jamie Thom was also placed on the sex offenders register at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man who raped a young girl and sexually assaulted two others has been jailed for eight years.

A court heard Jamie Thom, formerly of Arbroath, targeted two of the children in Dundee.

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh told Thom, 31, it was clear he had "a depraved interest in young girls".

Thom was ordered to be kept under supervision for three years following his release from jail and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Thom denied the charges but was found guilty by a jury of sexual assaults including rape, and possession of an indecent photo of a child.

'Strength and resilience'

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan told the court: "Having never served time in custody before each year of the sentence imposed will bite deep."

Judge Norman McFadyen said it was "clear and unsurprising" that the abuse inflicted by Thom has had a "continuing effect" on his victims.

He said: "All young children are vulnerable, but these are children with particular vulnerabilities."

Following the sentencing Det Sgt Ross Clark of the Tayside child protection investigation unit said: "This was a challenging investigation due to the age of the children and the risk posed to them by Thom.

"The impact of Thom's offending on the children has been significant, they showed exceptional strength and resilience in providing detailed accounts to investigators."