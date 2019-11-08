Image copyright Dundee University Image caption Prof Andrew Atherton was removed from his role in September

Dundee University's new principal has quit, days after it was revealed he had been suspended over alleged non-payment of rent.

Prof Andrew Atherton was removed from his role on 13 September pending an investigation.

The university said it had "become apparent" that its vision and values were "different to the aspirations of Prof Atherton."

Prof Atherton took up the £298,000 role at the start of the year.

The independent investigation relates to the professor's stay at University House on the city's Perth Road.

Dundee University said: "His broad experience has brought fresh ideas, a focus on sustainability and a drive to further enhance the university's national and global standing."

It said the professor had stood down so the university could "pursue its current strategy."

The university executive group is currently managing the university's affairs.