Image copyright Hughes family Image caption The body of 47-year-old Graeme Hughes was found on Monday

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the death of a man in Perth.

Police found the body of 47-year-old Graeme Hughes at a property in the town's Uist Place at about 19:00 on Monday.

The arrested man appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday in connection with Mr Hughes' death.

Detectives said their inquiries were ongoing and made a further appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Keith Duncan said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Uist Place around 3.30pm on Monday, 4 November.

"We are also looking to speak to anyone who may been in the areas of Uist Place, Bute Drive and Stroma Court, between 3.45pm and 6.30pm that day and could have seen Graeme, who was wearing a grey hooded top and dark bottoms."

Det Insp Duncan said a police presence would remain in the area.