Image caption The offences are alleged to have taken place in The Braes bar on Dundee's Perth Road

Dundee FC's manager James McPake and Forfar player Gary Irvine have appeared in court in connection with an alleged disturbance in a Dundee pub.

Mr McPake, 35, is accused of making a homophobic remark towards two men in The Braes bar on 6 October.

Mr Irvine, 34, is accused of headbutting one of the men in the face to his injury on the same date.

Both men deny the charges and the case will call again at Dundee Sheriff Court on 6 February next year.