Andy Murray and wife Kim celebrate birth of third child
- 4 November 2019
Sir Andy Murray's wife Kim has given birth to their third child, a boy.
The baby was born in London last week.
The couple, who married in 2015, already have two daughters, Sophia, who was born in 2016 and Edie, born in 2017.
Murray won his first singles title since career-saving hip surgery by beating Stan Wawrinka at the European Open in October.