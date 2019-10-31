Image copyright Google Image caption A lorry which was carrying a crane or digger crashed into the bridge

A lorry has crashed into a bridge after it was struck by an oil tanker - forcing the closure of a stretch of the main road between Perth and Dundee.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene at the A90 flyover at St Madoes at about 16:40.

It is feared the bridge has been damaged and the road was shut while checks were made. It is believed the lorry was carrying a crane or a digger.

Scottish Water said a water main had also been struck.

Skip Twitter post by @TaysidePolice ROAD CLOSURE- The A90 eastbound carriageway is closed to all traffic due to an ongoing incident. Local diversions will be put in place. It is unknown how long the road will be closed please avoid the area if you can. — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) October 31, 2019 Report

A Police Scotland spokesman said that the road was closed while engineers carried out examinations to assess what structural damage had been caused.

He added there did not appear to have been any injuries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service confirmed they had attended the scene but were not needed to rescue occupants of the vehicles.

Firefighters made the area safe before leaving the scene at about 18:20.

Flooding and water loss

Meanwhile, approximately 100 properties have lost their water supply due to the mains being struck.

Scottish Water said it turned off the mains at Glencarse to avoid further flooding. A spokesman said: "We apologise to our customers and thank them for their patience."

A Scottish Water spokesman had earlier tweeted: "Third party damage to a water main has caused a loss of supply to some customers in the #Perth #PH2 area.

"Scottish Water are currently onsite and aim to have supplies restored as soon as possible. Apologies again for any disruption."

They added: "We have a squad on route to carry out repair work to third party damage to our network on a bridge.

"Our squad have not advised on a repair time at the moment but we are installing back feeds to try and bring as many customers back into supply as possible."